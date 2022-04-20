Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 461,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.