Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 39,168 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,168 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,934.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,812,000 after acquiring an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.24. 186,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,972,856. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

