Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 454 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $71,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.30. 4,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.