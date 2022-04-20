Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,698 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $51,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. 277,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,225,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

