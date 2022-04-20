Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,792. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

