Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

