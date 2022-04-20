Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.62. 12,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 49,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $424,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.