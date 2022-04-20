freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

FRTAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on freenet from €29.00 ($31.18) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

