Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
