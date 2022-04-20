Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,395. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.