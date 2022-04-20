Frontier Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Frontier has a total market cap of $45.94 million and $15.49 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00103425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,456,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

