FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Trading 0.2% Higher

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,108 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,135,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

