Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.