GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.80.

GDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of GDI opened at C$47.87 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$43.75 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.07.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$433.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux purchased 600 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

