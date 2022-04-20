General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,789. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $71.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

