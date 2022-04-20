Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.42. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,902,527 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNCA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

