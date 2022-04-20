Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 334,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 219,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The firm has a market cap of C$155.58 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38.
About Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)
