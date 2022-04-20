GenTrust LLC Acquires 308,921 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,921 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,201,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 433,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,210. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

