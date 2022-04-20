GenTrust LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

GenTrust LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $358,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,095. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

