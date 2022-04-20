GenTrust LLC Purchases 4,619 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.12. 29,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

