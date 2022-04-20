GenTrust LLC Purchases 6,786 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.16. The company had a trading volume of 59,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.85.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.