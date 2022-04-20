GenTrust LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

MELI traded down $38.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,091.52. 11,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,098.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,233.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 648.93 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

