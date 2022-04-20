GenTrust LLC Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 973.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,387. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $189.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.