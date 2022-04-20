GenTrust LLC Sells 496 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.47. 1,424,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,343,910. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.