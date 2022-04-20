GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.70. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 19,097 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

