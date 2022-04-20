GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.70. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 19,097 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85.
GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
