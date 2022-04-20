Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 89,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,339,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,693,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.