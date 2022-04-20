Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.33 million, a PE ratio of -192.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

