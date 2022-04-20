Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.53. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

