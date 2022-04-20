Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Global Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Global Technologies (Get Rating)
