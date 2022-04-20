Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.60. 78,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 40,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 291,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 221.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period.

