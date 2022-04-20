Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 2.1%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

