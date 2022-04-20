Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Globe Life updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$8.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. The stock had a trading volume of 494,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globe Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

