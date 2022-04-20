Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.850-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GL traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 540,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,425. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.33.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.