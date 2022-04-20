Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.24. 105,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 213,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.
The company has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.24.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile (TSE:GS)
Read More
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.