Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 3,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 67,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 356,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$53,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,950. Insiders have bought a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $56,705 in the last ninety days.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

