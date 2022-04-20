Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOMGet Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 3,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 67,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 356,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$53,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,950. Insiders have bought a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $56,705 in the last ninety days.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

