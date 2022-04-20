GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. 2,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,586,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.53, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

