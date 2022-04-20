Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.64% from the stock’s current price.

GOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $635.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

