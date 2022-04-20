Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 200,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,552,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Loop Capital began coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
