Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 200,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,552,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Loop Capital began coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

