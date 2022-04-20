Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.76. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 194,101 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $666.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.