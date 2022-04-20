Graviton Price Tops $1.91 (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.17 or 0.07407889 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.34 or 1.00178488 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.