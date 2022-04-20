GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GP. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 5.33. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.