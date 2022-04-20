Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Position Cut by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 0.10% of Harvard Bioscience worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 135,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,185. The firm has a market cap of $247.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

