Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Position Cut by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 0.10% of Harvard Bioscience worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HBIO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 135,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,185. The firm has a market cap of $247.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.
Several research analysts have commented on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
