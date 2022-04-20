Head-To-Head Contrast: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 19.34% 8.20% 0.74% Independent Bank Group 34.57% 8.88% 1.22%

26.6% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $59.84 million 1.99 $11.57 million $2.16 10.68 Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 4.78 $224.75 million $5.21 13.88

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CB Financial Services pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats CB Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and 13 branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as one loan production offices in Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 full-service branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

