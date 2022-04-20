HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 296,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $603.20 million, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

