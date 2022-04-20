Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.75

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and traded as high as $94.00. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

