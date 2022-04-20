Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) will announce sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.20 million and the lowest is $471.24 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $509.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,979,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after buying an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. 2,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,683. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

