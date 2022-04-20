Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $201.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $183.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $803.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $806.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $824.63 million, with estimates ranging from $815.79 million to $833.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 545,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

