Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 909 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,380. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

