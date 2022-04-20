Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. 122,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181,128. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

