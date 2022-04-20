Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.91. 2,098,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,083. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $166.22.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

