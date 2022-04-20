Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.51

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hino Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36.
Hino Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HINOY)
Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.
